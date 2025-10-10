iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.73 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.08). Approximately 976,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,187,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.88.

