iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,708.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,284.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 142,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,523 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

