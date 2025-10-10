Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $149.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.96.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

