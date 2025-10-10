Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,893 Shares of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF $MDST

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.40% of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

