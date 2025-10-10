Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

BATS PFEB opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

