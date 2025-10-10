Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac $SDVD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 1,015.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Price Performance

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Profile

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.