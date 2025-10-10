Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

JMUB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

