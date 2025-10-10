Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 356.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 61.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.39 per share, for a total transaction of $87,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at $24,980,468.19. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,207. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

