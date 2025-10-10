Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 19,161 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust $PPT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 227,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.69 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

