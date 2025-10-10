Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 35,891 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,417.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

