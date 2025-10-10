Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

