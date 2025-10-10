Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $194.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $207.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

