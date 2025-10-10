Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ATI by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

ATI stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,571. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

