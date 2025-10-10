Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $216.81 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $240.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

