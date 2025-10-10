Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

