Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust $EVN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.60% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 711,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 149,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 145,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

