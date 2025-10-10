Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 251,977 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 95,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 24.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 264,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

