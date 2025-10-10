Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Defiance Quantum ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 249.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTUM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

