Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11,342.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.