Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.