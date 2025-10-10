Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,584,000 after buying an additional 815,660 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 2,290,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 450,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 485,932 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

