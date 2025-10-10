Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $55,941,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $35,548,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 280,381 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

