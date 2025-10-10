Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF $MFDX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.67% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

NYSEARCA:MFDX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

