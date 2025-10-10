Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,718.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

