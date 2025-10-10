Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,213 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.