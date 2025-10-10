Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,043 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $481,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 102,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.