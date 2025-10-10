Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF $OBIL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.94% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBIL. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 734,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ OBIL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

