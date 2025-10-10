Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,327.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 224,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,943.79. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.