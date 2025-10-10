Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 494 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $42.99 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

