Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 750 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December $QDEC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of QDEC stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $583.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

