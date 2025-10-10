Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.20 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average is $242.56. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

