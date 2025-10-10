Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Core Natural Resources worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Core Natural Resources by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Core Natural Resources by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the sale, the director owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,426. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

View Our Latest Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.