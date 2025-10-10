Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.29 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $68,285.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,812.49. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,203 shares of company stock worth $4,200,828. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

