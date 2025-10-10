JB Capital LLC Purchases 374 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $3,984,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

