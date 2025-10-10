JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.