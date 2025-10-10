John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys Shares of 1,300 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

