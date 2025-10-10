Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $287.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

