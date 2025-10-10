Kendall Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.