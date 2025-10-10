Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

