Kooman & Associates Buys 85 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

