Kooman & Associates Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kooman & Associates cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

