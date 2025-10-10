Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,237 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

