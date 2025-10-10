MA Private Wealth Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.