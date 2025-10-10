MA Private Wealth Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
IGM stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
