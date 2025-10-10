Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,031 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,921,000 after purchasing an additional 494,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,620,000 after acquiring an additional 288,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

