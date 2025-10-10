MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $43.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Apple by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

