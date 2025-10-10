Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete boosted their target price on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $522.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

