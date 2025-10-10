Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,547,919,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,335,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 245,391 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.9% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5%

MSFT stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

