Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.35 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.