MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 274,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,238,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.