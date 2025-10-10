MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

